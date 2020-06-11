Video: Humidity to spike in Massachusetts by weekend
The warm and comfortable weather will last through Wednesday before it gets muggy heading into Father's Day weekend.
Video: Warm, dry weather to last for a few more daysIt will be very comfortable throughout the first half of the work week, as the humidity will not creep up until Thursday.
Video: Mild, sunny weather to close out weekend, start work weekIt will also stay comfortable with low humidity and temperatures will be cool at night.
Video: Humidity on the rise ahead of thunderstorm threatA dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday for parts of Massachusetts.