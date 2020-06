Western New York region approved to begin Phase Three of reopening tomorrow

The Western New York region, which includes Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties, has been approved to begin Phase Three of reopening on Tuesday.

GOOD EVENING.IT'S OFFICIAL..

OURREGION IS READY TOENTER PHASE THREEOF THE STATE'S RE-OPENING PLAN.THIS IS GREAT NEWSFOR PEOPLE WHOOWN NAIL SALONS --TATTOO SHOPS ANDMASSAGE PARLORS.BUT AS TAYLOR EPPSTELLS US -- THIS ISALSO A GAMECHANGER FOR LOCALRESTAURANTS.AFTER MONTHS OFWAITING...CLEANING..AND CURBSIDE PICKUP,RESTAURANT OWNERSIN WNY AREPREPARING TOWELCOMECUSTOMERS BACKINSIDE.KAHN "WE DO MISSOUR RESTAURANT, WEMISS HAVING A STAFFHERE, WE MISS HAVINGGUESTS.

WE'REEXCITED TO GET ITBACK TO WHAT IT USEDTO BE."MATT KAHN IS THEPRESIDENT AND CO-FOUNDER OF BIGDITCH BREWINGCOMPANY.RECENTLY HE'S BEENSEATING GUESTSOUTSIDE AND GETTINGREADY FOR PHASETHREE.KAHN "WE PUTTOGETHER A PLANREALLY IT WAS ABOUTA MONTH AGO ANDWE'RE JUST DOING THEFINAL TOUCHES ONTHE FACILITY TODAY TOMAKE SURE EVERYONEIS 6 FEET DISTANCE,THE ENTIRE AREA ISCLEANED ANDSANITIZED, OURSTAFF'S IN MASKS,EVERYTHING IS CLEANAND READY."THEY'VE MADESEVERAL CHANGES TOTHE TAP ROOM ANDTHEIR SAFETYPROTOCOLS.KAHN "LESS TABLES TOENSURE THE 6 FEETDISTANCING.

WEEXPECT GUESTS TOWEAR MASKS WHENTHEY'RE WALKINGTHROUGHOUT THEFACILITY, NOT WHERETHEY'RE AT TABLES."TAYLOR "YOU'LL ALSOBE ABLE TO SIT AT THEBAR WITHOUTWORRYING ABOUTBEING TOO CLOSE TOOTHER CUSTOMERS".KAHN "STILL, IT SHOULDBE A PRETTY NICEEXPERIENCE.EVERYTHING ELSE, THEFOOD, THE BEER, THEEXPERIENCE WILL ALLSTILL BE GREAT."IT'S NOT JUSTEXCITING FORCUSTOMERS..HOCUL "IT'S ALSOABOUT THEEMPLOYMENT ANDBRINGING PEOPLE'SLIVELIHOODS BACK."KAHN "OUR STAFF ISBIG DITCH AND BIGDITCH IS OUR STAFF,WE MAKE BEER ANDWE MAKE FOOD, BUTIT'S REALLY THEPEOPLE ANDPERSONALITIES THATMAKE US WHAT WE AREAND IT HASN'T BEENTHE SAME WITHOUTTHEM SO WE'REREALLY EXCITED TOHAVE EVERYBODYBACK.

WE JUST WANTTO KEEP IT THAT WAY."THE DOORS AT BIGDITCH WILL OPEN AT 11A-M.HOCHUL "PLEASE COMEOUT AND SUPPORTTHESE BUSINESSES,WE CANNOT AFFORDTO LOSE ANYONE."KAHN "IT MAY TAKE ALITTLE LONGER TO GETA TABLE, SO JUST BEPATIENT WITH US, BUTWE'RE EXCITED TOHAVE YOU, AGAIN YOURSAFETY IS OUR MOSTIMPORTANT THING, SOWE'RE GOING TO DOOUR BEST TO TAKECARE OF YOU."IN BUFFALO, TEPPS,7EWN