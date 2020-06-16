Body Of Missing 19-Year-Old Amari Wise Found; 2 Men Facing Charges In His Disappearance
The body of missing 19-year-old Amari Wise has been found, KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.
Funeral Held For Amari WiseFriends and family gathered in New Castle on Saturday for the funeraal for Amari Wise, the 19-year-old that had been missing since earlier this month.
Suspect In Death Of Amari Wise Extradited, Arraigned In Lawrence CountyThe 20-year-old accused of shooting and killing Amari Wise has been extradited to Lawrence County and arraigned.
Police Release New Details In Case Of Amari WiseOfficials released more details about the investigation into the death of 19-year-old Amari Wise, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.