Face mask vending machines in use at shopping malls in Thailand

Footage shows a face mask vending machine in operation at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand.

The kiosk has been installed at the luxury outlet iconSiam in response to coronavirus guidelines being enforced, which require all shoppers to wear masks.

Other measures at the shopping centre and other businesses around the country require users of the building to have temperature checks, check in with a smartphone tracing app, sanitise their hands and follow social distancing measures.

With zero local transmission of the infections in Thailand for more than two weeks, health chiefs took the country into the fourth phase of easing restrictions.

Curfews have ended, markets can open and restaurants can serve alcohol.

However, the venues being allowed to open must comply with strict Covid-19 rules.