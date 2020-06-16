First-Time Gun Purchases Spike

10 starts now.

Right now at 10 -- it started with toilet paper and hand sanitizer -- now it's turning to bullets.

It's a story -- we first broke to the tri-state -- as the pandemic got underway.

----- a run on guns.

Tons of tri- staters now exercising their 2nd amendments rights during the fear and mass hysteria - caused by covid-19.

With 2020 being a year that's brought a lot of uncertainty for many-- some tri- staters are saying with their wallets-- they want to be ready for anything.

Though pawn to cash--still has some firearms in stock-- handguns--going fast.

It's still every single day.

I just put one out a couple days ago.

It sold.

Just like that.

They're coming in, we're pawning them.

Soon as they're out, they're gone.

And many in the tri-state--buying for the first time.

And across the country too.

The fbi--charting major spikes in march and may of this year, over three million background checks-- with the exception of 2015 amid national conversations on gun control-- the most since 1998.

"for protection, basically for their families.

We hear a lot of that.

A lot of people want the handguns, and the ars.

Something that people are continuously wanting to buy.

Which of course i don't have any in stock."

But for other gun owners making their purchases monday--like josh uhde who needed parts for his ars-- his reasons--are simpler.

"it's just my god-given right living in the united states of america, and i'm proud to have that."

Though many of the first-time gun buyers are ready-- they--and the stores selling firearms--are still navigating a huge fbi backlog on background checks.

Live in evansville eh 44news