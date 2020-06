Phase 3 Directed Health Measures start Monday Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:36s - Published 1 hour ago Most of Nebraska is moving to Phase 3 of the Directed Health Measures next week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RICKETTS SAYS MOSTCOUNTIES WILL BEENTERING PHASETHREE, ONE WEEKFROM TODAY.REPORTER SYDNEYGRAY IS LIVE IN THENEWSROOM AND HASMORE ON THECHANGES FOR BARSAND RESTAURANTS ...PLUS CHANGESCOMING TO THE CITYOF OMAHA.GOOD EVENINGJENNY.MOST OF THE STATE ISMOVING INTO PHASEIII OF THE DIRECTEDHEALTH MEASURENEXT WEEK.IT'LL BE THE FINALPHASE BEFORE MANYOF THE STATE'S D-H-M'S MOVE TOGUIDANCE.120629 "PHASE III WILLSTART WITH ALLTHESE 89 COUNTIESTHAT ARE IN PHASE IIRIGHT NOW--WE'REGOING TO BE GOINGTO PHASE III ANDTHEN THE CENTRALDISTRICT AND PUBLICHEALTH--AND DAKOTACOUNTY, THOSE AREIN PHASE I RIGHTNOW, THEY WILL BEMOVING TO PHASE IION JUNE 22ND."ON JUNE 22ND ...BARS, RESTAURANTS..AS WELL AS BOTTLEAND GENTLEMEN'SCLUBS CAN OPEN AT100 PERCENTCAPACITY.IT'S JUST ONE OF THEMANY NEW CHANGESPART OF THEGOVERNOR'S NEWDIRECTED HEALTHMEASURE.141208"PATRONS WILLBE REQUIRED TO BESEATED AT TABLESWHILE ON THEPREMISES UNLESSTHEY ARE GETTING UPTO PLACE AN ORDER,USE THE RESTROOMOR ONE OF THE NEWTHINGS IN THIS PHASEIS WE'RE GONNAALLOW GAMES ...SO ARCADE GAMES,POOL, DARTS, YOUGOT IT...THAT KIND OF STUFFWILL BE ALLOWEDNOW UNDER THEDHM."ALSO ...FOOD CAN BECONSUMED AT BARSEATING ...BUT SELFSERVE BUFFETS ANDSALAD BARS ARESTILL PROHIBITED.INDOOR GATHERINGSWILL BE ALLOWEDMORE PEOPLE ...UP TO 50 PERCENTOCCUPANCY.OUTDOORGATHERINGS WILLALSO GO UP TO 75PERCENTOCCUPANCY.AFTER THEGOVERNOR SPOKETODAY...OMAHAMAYOR JEANSTOTHERTANNOUNCED THE CITYWILL MOVE AHEAD ONOPENING FIVEOUTDOOR POOLS.IT'S ALL THANKS TOANONYMOUSDONORS.153354 "WITH PHASE IIIWE CAN GO UP TO 75PERCENT OF THEMAXIMUM CAPACITYOF THE POOLS SOWITH BOTH OF THOSEFUNDING AVAILABLEAND NOW WE CAN GOUP TO 75 PERCENTAND I GOT THIS CALLLAST THURSDAYEVENING ...BROOK BENCH ANDHIS DEPARTMENT ANDMYSELF STARTINGWORKINGIMMEDIATELY ONPREPPING AT LEAST 5OF OUR POOLS."STOTHERT SAYS THEYPLAN TO OPEN POOLSBY JULY 1ST.153439 "WE HAVECHOSEN ROANOKEWHICH IS INNORTHWEST OMAHA,ELMWOOD WHICH ISOF COURSE CENTRAL,HIDGECOCK WHICH ISOUR LARGEST POOLAND IT IS IN SOUTHOMAHA, MILLERWHICH IS NORTH EASTAND NORTH OMAHAAND ZORINSKY WHICHIS ALSO OUT WEST."SHE ALSO SAYS THEYHOPE TO HAVE ATLEAST 100 LIFEGUARDS TO COVERTHE 5 POOLS.IN OMAHA SYDNEYGRAY 3 NN.POOL HOURS AREALSO CHANGING.THEY'LL BE OPENFROM 11 AM UNTIL 4 ...AND THEN CLOSE FOR30 MINUTES FORCLEANING.POOLS WILL THENREOPEN UNTIL 8 P.M.REPORTING LIVEFROM THENEWSROOM SYDNEYGRAY 3 NN.AL