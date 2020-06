T-Mobile Customers Hit With Nationwide Outages Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:14s - Published 52 minutes ago T-Mobile Customers Hit With Nationwide Outages If you're a T-Mobile customer hit with problems calling or texting, you're not alone. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon Customers Report Service Outages



Customers with T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint were reporting widespread mobile service outages across California and several other U.S. states Monday. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:28 Published 7 hours ago