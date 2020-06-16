Global  

AHL forms Return to Play task force to strategize start of 2020-21 season
After having to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season, the AHL has put together a team to help develop scenarios to begin the 2020-21 season.

It took a significant step towards achieving the goals of a return.

The league announced the formation of a return to play task force - which will provide expert leadership and strategic direction to help get things up and running for next season.

The task force is chaired by outgoing ahl president and ceo dave andrews - who is joined by several n-h-l general managers - a-h-l team presidents and ownership representatives.

In total - there are 13 individuals on the task force - which will help develop opportunities to return to play.

Andrews has said in the past that the league is looking at various return scenarios - including the willingness to start next season as late as january if need be.

