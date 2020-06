Florida Atlantic University announced Monday that it has launched a new online public health certificate course on COVID-19, contact tracing and risk-reduction.

WIBW The University of Kansas says it is now offering an online Undergraduate Certificate in Public Population and Healt… https://t.co/i2ndSmRyaw 4 days ago

🖤 Social Justice Cleric🖤 RT @wibw : The University of Kansas says it is now offering an online Undergraduate Certificate in Public Population and Health. https://t.c… 4 days ago

Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine We're offering a few of our online courses for FREE to the public during these difficult times. Learn about environ… https://t.co/PXLDnuMXrY 13 hours ago

Jennifer Schuessler @LarryGlickman @nataliapetrzela am not offering this as commentary on substance of their encounter, but on the fact… https://t.co/tgRPFBxB1i 12 hours ago