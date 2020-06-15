It's a topic many have talked about for years -- but now others are recognizing the impact it has on almost every aspect of our society, reports Heather Brown (2:38).



Tweets about this Carole L. Evans When @JohnCornyn asked the question re: systemic racism” and “structural racism”, what does this mean, his face twi… https://t.co/2AD8qgOhWL 2 hours ago Maria Finitzo RT @timhorsburgh: “I hope that institutions and their gatekeepers will question their taste and how systemic racism has contributed to how… 6 hours ago FIGHT THE POWER @KatieHill4CA @NYCPBA Reflect on the statements of your previous thread as well. Because those reactions and ideolo… https://t.co/yBwG2lkNoz 12 hours ago Tux13s Good Question: What Is Systemic Racism? https://t.co/YSSJlquoD1 via @YouTube 12 hours ago Nancy L. Russell🇺🇸 RT @BuckSexton: Good for Kudlow for not bending the knee on this The media/Democrats demand that we admit there is systemic racism in Ame… 2 days ago Alan Ned Sabrosky Someone else posted this, but it is a good question. For all the babbling about "systemic racism," what sets blacks… https://t.co/XpIXjkdkdb 2 days ago Tim “I hope that institutions and their gatekeepers will question their taste and how systemic racism has contributed t… https://t.co/95dixQPZlv 3 days ago philip kuefler A good question has been asked, What is Systemic racism? What system? How is it implemented? Who controls it? What… https://t.co/RcQtqZecNX 3 days ago