Good Question: What Is Systemic Racism?
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:38s - Published
It's a topic many have talked about for years -- but now others are recognizing the impact it has on almost every aspect of our society, reports Heather Brown (2:38).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 15, 2020

Related videos from verified sources

How Systemic Racism Functions In Everyday Life [Video]

How Systemic Racism Functions In Everyday Life

It's a topic many have talked about for years, but now others are recognizing the impact it has on almost every aspect of our society, Heather Brown reports (). WCCO Mid-Morning - June 16, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:55Published
Jody Wilson-Raybould Presses Heritage Minister Over Concerns About Systemic Racism At CBC [Video]

Jody Wilson-Raybould Presses Heritage Minister Over Concerns About Systemic Racism At CBC

Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould asked the heritage minister during a House of Commons special committee if he shares concerns raised by some reporters about systemic racism at the CBC.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 05:08Published
NFL Pledges $250 Million Donation to Combat Systemic Racism [Video]

NFL Pledges $250 Million Donation to Combat Systemic Racism

In a statement released on Thursday, the NFL announced their plan to donate $250 million over the next 10 years.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published