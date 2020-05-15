Aurora woman wants justice after her dog was attacked at Cherry Creek State Park
An Aurora woman wants justice after her emotional support dog was killed stemming from a fight at Cherry Creek State Park.
pawsr: The social network just for petsLearn more
Texas Senator Calls For Arrest Of Central Park 'Karen' For Making False ReportState Sen. Royce West is calling for the arrest of Amy Cooper, a woman walking her dog in New York’s Central Park who threatened to have an African American man arrested after falsely claiming he..
Woman Seriously Hurt In Fall At State ParkA young woman was rescued after falling into Slippery Rock Creek while hiking at McConnells Mills on Memorial Day.
200+ COVID-19 Deaths At Nursing Homes Across ColoradoCherry Creek Nursing Center in Aurora had the largest nursing home outbreak in the state.