Meat prices expected to drop

First tonight ?

"* meat production is rebounding across the nation.

Kimt news three's kaleb gillock joins us to explain what this means for grocery shoppers.

Xxx katie ?

"* a couple of months ao outbreaks of coronavirus caused widespread processing plant closures.

With demand high and the supply chain disrupted... meat prices skyrocketed.

In april ?

"* president trump ordered meat processing plants stay open.

With those facilities up and running ?

"* prices for shoppers are now dropping.

Xxx i've been here my whole life almost and again never saw anything that could move as quickly as it did on the way up.

As meat prices soared earlier this year... some stores began to limit the number of packages that could be purchased.

Butcher shop owners like ?

"* terry timm ?

*- from ye olde butcher shoppe in rochester ?

"* were left having to assure customers that there would not be a shortage in the supply of meat as it flew off the shelves.

We never ran out of anything i assured people that we didn't believe that we would but that doesn't mean that they just wouldn't stop.

In some cases... prices surged two to three time above the norm.

Timm says that prices are already on the way back down.

Ours already started and it's kind of an ongoing thing.

I mean they went up rather quickly and they're going to come down quickly also.

However ?

"* there's a catch.

Te only snag with them coming down also is most of us would be sitting with product that we have too much money in as the market is falling but we try to average that and get things down as quickly as quick as possible.

Timm expects middle meats such as steaks to remain high in price... but outer cuts such as ground beef is where you will see the major price difference.xxx ground beef was extremely high ?

"* everybody uses it.

We see ground beef now that's a couple dollars a pound less than it was last week already and i don't know where the bottom will be on that, but it's going to get you might be wondering if we could see a meat shortage at the supermarket in the future.

Timm believes it is a real possibility because farmers were left to wonder what they should or should not raise when processing plants were shut down./// thank you kaleb.

Timm recommends when you're buying meat... you consider how much you need for up to two