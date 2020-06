Guy Balances Ladder on his Teeth and Drags Trolley Bag Simultaneously Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:11s - Published 35 minutes ago Guy Balances Ladder on his Teeth and Drags Trolley Bag Simultaneously This guy showed off his talent amazingly. He balanced a ladder on his teeth and dragged a trolley bag simultaneously. He displayed his balancing skills and strength via this trick successfully. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this