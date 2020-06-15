Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Decision Protects LGBTQ Workers
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Supreme Court Decision Protects LGBTQ Workers
The ruling bans employers from discriminating against LGBTQ workers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Landmark Ruling Fuels Calls For Increased LGBTQ Protections In Florida

LGBTQ advocates are hailing Monday’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that gay, lesbian and...
cbs4.com - Published

Trump Reacts to SCOTUS Ruling on LGBTQ Workers: ‘They’ve Ruled and We Live With Their Decision’

Trump Reacts to SCOTUS Ruling on LGBTQ Workers: ‘They’ve Ruled and We Live With Their Decision’ President *Donald Trump* offered a brief response Monday afternoon to the landmark Supreme Court...
Mediaite - Published

U.S. Supreme Court Rules Civil Rights Law Protects LGBTQ Workers From Discrimination

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday it is illegal for employers to fire workers because of their...
CBS 2 - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Rules Employers Can't Fire Workers For Being Gay, Transgender [Video]

Supreme Court Rules Employers Can't Fire Workers For Being Gay, Transgender

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:07Published
Colorado Attorney Hopes SCOTUS Decision Will Strengthen Discrimination Case [Video]

Colorado Attorney Hopes SCOTUS Decision Will Strengthen Discrimination Case

In a landmark case the U.S. Supreme court ruled that the Civil Rights Act does in fact protect those in the LGBTQ community from job discrimination.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:46Published
Obergefell reacts to SCOTUS's LGBTQ civil rights ruling [Video]

Obergefell reacts to SCOTUS's LGBTQ civil rights ruling

Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that declared same-sex marriage legal across the U.S., said that Monday's SCOTUS decision is a huge moment for the LGBTQ community.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:28Published