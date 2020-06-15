Supreme Court Decision Protects LGBTQ Workers

Supreme Court Rules Employers Can't Fire Workers For Being Gay, TransgenderThe Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative..
Colorado Attorney Hopes SCOTUS Decision Will Strengthen Discrimination CaseIn a landmark case the U.S. Supreme court ruled that the Civil Rights Act does in fact protect those in the LGBTQ community from job discrimination.
Obergefell reacts to SCOTUS's LGBTQ civil rights rulingJim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that declared same-sex marriage legal across the U.S., said that Monday's SCOTUS decision is a huge moment for the LGBTQ community.