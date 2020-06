Valley teacher using books to bring more diversity to the classroom Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:49s - Published 1 hour ago Valley teacher using books to bring more diversity to the classroom One Valley high school teacher, working to make sure all her students feel inspired and included, is now getting national attention for her efforts. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OF CEREMONY COMING UP AT A LATERDATE.







Tweets about this