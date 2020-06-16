Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain hospitalised, to take COVID-19 test| Oneindia News

India registered 10,677 new Covid-19 cases and 380 deaths in 24 hours, a new high; Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has been admitted to hospital, he will take Covid test today; Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered CCTV for all Delhi Covid hospital wards to monitor patients better; Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Gujarat model after highest death rates emerged from the state; Sonia Gandhi wrote to the Prime Minister over hike in petrol price and more news
