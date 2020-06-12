The new Porsche Cayenne GTS models - Powertrain and chassis in detail

Dynamism and exclusivity together: with the Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupé, Porsche is supplementing its SUV line-up with two new models designed with superb driving performance in mind.

Typically for the GTS models, the powertrain plays a particularly important part: instead of the 3.6-litre V6 biturbo engine from its predecessor, a V8 heart now beats once more under the bonnet of the Porsche Cayenne GTS.

With an output of 338 kW (460 PS) and torque of 620 Nm, the four-litre biturbo engine offers significantly improved performance in all disciplines.

Both GTS models sprint from 0 - 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds with the Sport Chrono package and have a top speed of 270 km/h.

A lowered performance-oriented chassis, a unique design and enhanced equipment round off the new GTS package.

With the Porsche-developed four-litre V8 biturbo engine from the flagship Cayenne model, the new Porsche Cayenne GTS now delivers 14 kW (20 PS) and 20 Nm more than its predecessor.

This leads to significantly improved performance, something which applies equally to the new Cayenne GTS Coupé: the standard sprint from 0 - 100 km/h is now 0.6 seconds faster than before with the Sport Chrono package.

Top speed has been increased by eight km/h.

At the same time, great importance has been placed on efficiency.

Among other things, this has been achieved by the optimally matched Tiptronic S eight-speed automatic transmission, adaptive cylinder control, direct petrol injection with central injector position and an intelligently designed thermal management system.

According to the NEDC combined cycle, the sportiest Cayenne models offer a fuel consumption of 11.4 to 11.2 l/100 km.