Artists paint giant Black Lives Matter mural on the street in Seattle

Drone footage has captured a Black Lives Matter mural in Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

The footage captured on June 8 shows the mural in all its glory on E Pine St.

Where the East Precinct Police station used to be.

Seattle Police Department abandoned their post after multiple weeks of demonstrations by protesters in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Each letter of the mural was designed by a different black artist.