Hairdresser Dyes Short Hair With Pastel Colors

This hairdresser transformed a woman's hairstyle.

She cut her hair short and formed a base for her work.

She then got a Hindu sign made on her head with a razor and dyed all around it with her fingers in pastel colors.

She also clicked the beautiful outcome by arranging a photoshoot of the same.

*Jukin Media does not control the copyright of the underlying music.

For use of the video with the copyrighted song please contact the artist's publisher.