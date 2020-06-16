Top 20 Smartest Decisions in Horror Movies

|
When it comes to the actions of characters in this film genre, we’re used to shaking our heads in disbelief, not celebrating.
For this list, we’re examining those choices that helped characters in horror movies make it out alive – or at least survive for a little while.
Our countdown includes Picking Cotton Out of the Chair, Setting Fireworks, Using a Hanger as a Weapon, Shoot the Bad Guy in the Head to Make Sure, and more!
