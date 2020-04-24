Golfers in Canada have close encounter with black bear while teeing off on first hole

Global  

This was the moment a duo of golfers in Whistler, British Columbia encountered a large black bear at the Fairmont Golf Club while teeing off on the first hole.

The footage captured on June 1 shows the bear in the bushes eating grass when it notices the golfers after the camera being used makes a noise alerting the bear of their presence.

The filmer, Samuel Morgan, explained: "We were on the first hole and spotted this big guy to the right of us.

"He was never aggressive and only stopped when he heard my camera shutter clicking.

"He was happy to just keep on walking and eat his grass!

"We proceeded to see another six bears during our golf session."

