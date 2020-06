New Zealand records two new cases of coronavirus

New Zealand is no longer free from the coronavirus after health officials said they had found two new cases, which they said were imported from recent travel from the United Kingdom.

The Ministry of Health's director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told reporters two women in their 30s and 40s from the same family arrived in the country on June 7 and stayed in hotel isolation in Auckland, before travelling by private car to Wellington on compassionate grounds on June 13.