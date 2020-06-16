This US man decided to create a floor cleaning robot from readily-available parts at his home in Massachusetts during the COVID-19 lockdown as he couldn't buy a Roomba.

'I couldn’t get a Roomba so I made my own': US man creates floor cleaning robot from brush

The footage that has been widely circulated online shows the robot brush named "Bernie" skate across the floor brushing debris as it moves.

The filmer, Jason, told Newsflare: "I didn't have a Roomba, so during the COVID quarantine one day I decided I would make my own.

And that's how Bernie the Brush came to be born.

Bernie started out as just a simple scrub brush from the sink drawer, but he always dreamed of being a star.

"This video shows his first awkward steps towards his dream of cleaning the whole kitchen floor by himself.

"Bernie hit the front page of Reddit and Imgur in mid-June, and has gained quite a few fans for such a short amount of time!

"Since this video was taken, Bernie has gotten some fashion upgrades like a pair of googly eyes, and he loves them so much that sometimes he just twirls around in circles in joy."