Ellen DeGeneres and Cynthia Nixon applaud LGBTQ Supreme Court ruling
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Ellen DeGeneres and Cynthia Nixon are among many stars to celebrate after U.S. Supreme Court judges ruled in favour of legislation that offers LGBTQ people more protection in the workplace.

