New meadow blooms at King's College in Cambridge Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published 1 week ago New meadow blooms at King's College in Cambridge A new wildflower meadow at King's College in Cambridge. Featuring harebells, buttercups, poppies and cornflowers, the aim is to create a "biodiversity-rich ecosystem" in an area that had been lush lawn since the 1720s. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend