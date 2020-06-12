Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Americans Are Turning Into Their Fathers
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:06s - Published
How Americans Are Turning Into Their Fathers

How Americans Are Turning Into Their Fathers

As kids, many of us swear that we’ll never be like our parents.

And then, as we get older, we learn that it’s a promise we can’t keep, a new Omaha Steaks study suggests.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

WondererCurious

TheCuriousWonderer I wonder why our military planes were monitoring American Protestors exercising their RIGHTS? Then the intentiona… https://t.co/oOsM6jEr9l 1 day ago

KWintie

Kristi /#ReimaginePolicing Biden/Harris 2020 @hjvinke I disagree. This and abolish the police plays into their hands. White Americans are finally turning the… https://t.co/1DAVKnj6pZ 2 days ago

eastriverrunner

Ken🖖 @jeffreyatucker I say COVID-19 is 90% politics. Because the Democrats have a terrible presidential candidate. After… https://t.co/pyI9nM6C2Z 2 days ago

LisaAmericanTuf

Lisa RT @HopesDidi: @SullyBobbi What amazes me is how so many Americans just gave up, layed their civil liberties down and believed MSM and gove… 2 days ago

Rags2fish

Worked to sleep. BLM RT @chaoticgaythey: Hey Americans idealizing Canada, Parliament just kicked out a PoC, Jagmeet Singh, for calling the Bloc racist for sayin… 2 days ago

Keptopolarbear

Centrism wont win in Nov As a result the greatest era of economic prosperity for Americans was ushered in until Reagan came in and "freed th… https://t.co/Risg6lke6A 2 days ago

JuliaBeauchemi1

Julia Beauchemin RT @interactivegov: 65% of Americans own their own home. For generations, people have been pursuing the American dream, turning houses into… 2 days ago

interactivegov

Interactive Government Holdings 65% of Americans own their own home. For generations, people have been pursuing the American dream, turning houses… https://t.co/nLWeJ1FqBj 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

These are the top signs you're becoming your father [Video]

These are the top signs you're becoming your father

 You start becoming your father at age 37, according to a new poll.Not only that, but 68% of those surveyed said they feel more like their father with every passing year.Thirty-seven percent said..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published