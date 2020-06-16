Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Royal' Ascot - but without the Queen
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:59s - Published
'Royal' Ascot - but without the Queen

'Royal' Ascot - but without the Queen

Royal Ascot begins behind closed doors, no owners are allowed on the course and the Queen will not be in attendance.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth misses Royal Ascot for first time in reign

LONDON (AP) — Nothing has kept Queen Elizabeth II away from the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


The Queen sends Royal Ascot message as 2020 races take place behind closed doors

The Queen sends Royal Ascot message as 2020 races take place behind closed doors Instead of taking up her usual position in the Royal Box the Queen, 94, will be watching the live...
Daily Star - Published

Circus Maximus sees off Terebellum in Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot 2020

Circus Maximus sees off Terebellum in Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot 2020 At Royal Ascot 2020 in the Queen Anne Stakes, Circus Maximus saw off competition from Terebellum,...
Daily Star - Published



Tweets about this

RogerFaliga

Roger Faulkerson🌻🌻 RT @katienicholl: How the Royal Ascot Will Carry On Without the Queen https://t.co/dIlEMQ394u via @VanityFair 13 minutes ago

ramuteivanovie3

ramuteivanovienė RT @LBCNews: The Queen will be absent from Royal Ascot for the first time in her 68-year reign as it gets under way without the usual thous… 2 hours ago

LBCNews

LBC News The Queen will be absent from Royal Ascot for the first time in her 68-year reign as it gets under way without the… https://t.co/Cy6vLb6620 2 hours ago

katienicholl

Katie Nicholl How the Royal Ascot Will Carry On Without the Queen https://t.co/dIlEMQ394u via @VanityFair 2 hours ago

dieselbj133

Linda Watching Royal Ascot as I normally do not the same without the Queen and the posh frokes. Great horses lovely animals ❤️❤️❤️ 3 hours ago

FairwayJay

Fairway Jay The Royal Ascot is officially underway. "Like nowhere else" will take place without the Queen or Royal procession.… https://t.co/cz0xzLp4eV 4 hours ago

Summer13518493

Summer RT @AmigoNewsUK: DAILY EXPRESS - #headlines #ctp_video #autoplay_video Royal loophole: One way Queen could attend Royal Ascot without break… 5 hours ago

AutomationWorkz

Automation Workz Institute Royal Ascot 2020: Meeting ready to start without the Queen and spectators https://t.co/cdmc5Zs5SS 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Queen set to miss Royal Ascot for first time in 68-year reign [Video]

Queen set to miss Royal Ascot for first time in 68-year reign

The Queen will be absent from Royal Ascot for the first time in her 68-year reign as the popular racing meet gets under way behind closed doors.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published