'Royal' Ascot - but without the Queen
Royal Ascot begins behind closed doors, no owners are allowed on the course and the Queen will not be in attendance.
Roger Faulkerson🌻🌻 RT @katienicholl: How the Royal Ascot Will Carry On Without the Queen https://t.co/dIlEMQ394u via @VanityFair 13 minutes ago
ramuteivanovienė RT @LBCNews: The Queen will be absent from Royal Ascot for the first time in her 68-year reign as it gets under way without the usual thous… 2 hours ago
LBC News The Queen will be absent from Royal Ascot for the first time in her 68-year reign as it gets under way without the… https://t.co/Cy6vLb6620 2 hours ago
Katie Nicholl How the Royal Ascot Will Carry On Without the Queen https://t.co/dIlEMQ394u via @VanityFair 2 hours ago
Linda Watching Royal Ascot as I normally do not the same without the Queen and the posh frokes. Great horses lovely animals ❤️❤️❤️ 3 hours ago
Fairway Jay The Royal Ascot is officially underway. "Like nowhere else" will take place without the Queen or Royal procession.… https://t.co/cz0xzLp4eV 4 hours ago
Summer RT @AmigoNewsUK: DAILY EXPRESS - #headlines #ctp_video #autoplay_video Royal loophole: One way Queen could attend Royal Ascot without break… 5 hours ago
Automation Workz Institute Royal Ascot 2020: Meeting ready to start without the Queen and spectators https://t.co/cdmc5Zs5SS 5 hours ago
Queen set to miss Royal Ascot for first time in 68-year reignThe Queen will be absent from Royal Ascot for the first time in her 68-year reign as the popular racing meet gets under way behind closed doors.