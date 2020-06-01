Gigi and Bella Hadid's clothes help raise $69,000 for charity
Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid have helped raise $69,000 dollars for charity after donating designer items to an auction.
Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner donate clothing for charity auctionGigi and Bella Hadid have joined Kendall Jenner and other stars donating clothing to be auctioned off for charity.
Gigi Hadid auctioning clothes for coronavirus relief effortsGigi Hadid is set to auction off two designer items from her personal collection in order to raise money for charities helping those impacted by coronavirus.
