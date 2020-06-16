Watch the interesting reaction these flying insects have to a human voice

While having a barbecue in Missouri this group of friends discovered that a cluster of flying gnats was responding to music and the sound of a human voice.

Footage from June 12 shows how the insects respond to the sound being made.

The filmer, Seth Phillips, said: "While in the back yard my fiancé makes a comment that the clouds of gnats are moving with the music.

"Curious, we turn off the outdoor stereo and that’s when my buddy notices the gnats responding when someone speaks.

"So I begin recording and he starts making different noises.

"The result is what you see in the video; short noises make the gnats bounce and longer sounds make them scatter."