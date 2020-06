Reynolds: Government needs emergency budget to protect jobs

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Reynolds says the Labour Party is calling on the government to create an emergency budget with the sole focus of protecting jobs.

He adds the party will also argue for free school meal vouchers to be extended through the summer holidays.

Report by Alibhaiz.

