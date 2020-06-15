Global  

T-Mobile Customers Hit By Nation-Wide Outages
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
T-Mobile Customers Hit By Nation-Wide Outages
Service is getting back to normal after Monday's widespread outages at T-Mobile.
T-Mobile customers complain of widespread outages

T-Mobile customers are reporting dropped calls and lack of service, as are people who use Verizon and...
SuzyBelle26

SuzyBelle DeGrazio RT @cbschicago: The company says engineers are working to resolve a broad routing issue affecting both services. https://t.co/2cdRX67NUg 40 minutes ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago The company says engineers are working to resolve a broad routing issue affecting both services. https://t.co/2cdRX67NUg 45 minutes ago

EricJovel

eric jovell RT @FrankieJovel: https://t.co/iKVmVlHDyk Nation wide blockout for all cell phone providers 11 hours ago

FrankieJovel

Frankie Jovel https://t.co/iKVmVlHDyk Nation wide blockout for all cell phone providers 12 hours ago


T-Mobile Customers Hit With Nationwide Outages [Video]

T-Mobile Customers Hit With Nationwide Outages

If you're a T-Mobile customer hit with problems calling or texting, you're not alone.

T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon Customers Report Service Outages [Video]

T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon Customers Report Service Outages

Customers with T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint were reporting widespread mobile service outages across California and several other U.S. states Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

