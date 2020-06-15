A man who was repeatedly late for work because his alarm kept being turned off was shocked when he discovered the offender was his pet cat.

Cat turns off alarm clock on owner's phone in the morning

Nguyen Tien Toan woke up early and hid under his blanket while the smartphone began playing music in the morning in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 29.

He then caught his clever one-year-old cat named Muc climbing onto the bed using its paws to turn off the alarm before Nguyen could wake.

Nguyen said that he wondered why every time he woke up, the alarm was on off mode He said: "The next day, I put my other phone under the blanket.

I cant believe when I saw Muc is the one who turns off my alarm everyday."