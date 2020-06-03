More Clouds

Global  

The South Carolina thismorning as high pressurecenters itself over theeastern Great Lakes and theNortheast.

The upper level lowis analyzed over the Carolinasand northeastern Georgia thismorning.

Locally, we reside inbetween with plentiful mid toupper level clouds streamingoverhead from the southeast.At the surface, a light breezeis trending out of the eastnortheast with temperatureshovering in the upper 50s tolower 60s.

Light rain andsprinkles are being detectedby radar across the NorthernNeck and over our extremesouthern zones in centralVirginia.

Much of the CWAshould remain dry today as thelow off the Southeast coastmakes slow progress northward.Exception will be across ousouthern zones in centralVirginia and extreme southernMaryland where coverage oflight showers increases thisafternoon.

Ample mid to highclouds today will help keeptemperatures at bay with apersistent onshore flow, ashigh temperatures hold in theupper 60s to the south tomiddle 70s in the metros andacross northern Maryland.TodayPartly sunny, with a highnear 77.

East wind 8 to 11mph, with gusts as high as 20mph.

TonightMostly cloudy,with a low around 59.Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.WednesdayA chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a highnear 75.

Northeast wind around9 mph.

Chance of precip



