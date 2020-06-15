FDA Revokes Emergency Use of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
The Food and Drug Administration withdrew emergency use authorizations for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine on Monday.
FDA Pulls Emergency Authorization For HydroxychloroquineIt's the end of the road for a COVID-19 treatment once heralded as a “game changer” by Trump. The FDA has revoked its emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. This is..
Trump Says Hydroxychloroquine Treats COVID-19, Scientists DisagreeDonald Trump says other countries had provided great reports on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine.
Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, has been used for the treatment of the deadly..
FDA No Longer Authorizes Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine As Coronavirus TreatmentsThe FDA on Monday pulled its emergency use authorizations for Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine as possible treatments for coronavirus.