Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

9 Hilarious Quotes About Being a Dad
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published
9 Hilarious Quotes About Being a Dad

9 Hilarious Quotes About Being a Dad

Having children is like living in a frat house, nobody sleeps, everything’s broken, and there’s a lot of throwing up, Ray Romano.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

LimayangUtd

biShop 🇰🇪 ORΞO LEMAYAN ➐ RT @jrobah: Girls usually have the most hilarious fake deep quotes after a Photoshoot. They be like "Cows don't fly with eagles. I love th… 5 hours ago

azootsuit

ok @LumpyTheCook there's something really hilarious and dire about "jokes" in scare quotes in this instance, bc the ev… https://t.co/T7ctxzAwI7 2 days ago

Chesca_0729

Franchesca Baldwin @GOP I find it so hilarious that y’all mention the 2 occasions that Biden lies about, when there are hundreds of th… https://t.co/ulrOsLsCbJ 6 days ago

Breakingupwith2

Breakingupwithtoxic Y’all ever seen a toxic person posting quotes about people being toxic...that***hilarious 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

9 Hilarious QuotesAbout Being a Dad [Video]

9 Hilarious QuotesAbout Being a Dad

9 Hilarious Quotes About Being a Dad Ray Romano Seth Meyers Taye Diggs Justin Timberlake Michael Ian Black Lin Manuel Miranda Jim Gaffigan Jerry Seinfeld Conan O’Brien Happy Father's Day!

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:32Published
Dad recreates an arcade claw 'grabber' machine [Video]

Dad recreates an arcade claw 'grabber' machine

This hilarious video shows a dad recreating an arcade claw 'grabber' machine at home - using his daughter, an adapted bin and the BATH. Bradley O'Riordan, 29, is seen dipping his daughter Paris,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:14Published
Top 20 Most Hilarious Things Randy Marsh Has Said [Video]

Top 20 Most Hilarious Things Randy Marsh Has Said

The most hilarious Randy Marsh quotes have tegridy in spades. For this list, we’ll be looking at the funniest, strangest, and most absurd quotes that Stan’s father has ever uttered.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 15:42Published