Supreme Court Says Existing Federal Law Protects LGBTQ+ Workers
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Supreme Court Says Existing Federal Law Protects LGBTQ+ Workers

Supreme Court Says Existing Federal Law Protects LGBTQ+ Workers

On Monday, the US Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LBGTQ+ workers from being discriminated against at work.

