Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand ends its coronavirus-free run
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published
New Zealand ends its coronavirus-free run

New Zealand ends its coronavirus-free run

New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country.

Emer McCarthy reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

After returning to normality last week, New Zealand announced on Tuesday (June 16) that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country.

The new infections - both related to recent travel from the UK - are a set back to the country, which lifted all social and economic restrictions except border controls last week, declaring it had no new or active cases.

Dr. Ashley Bloomfield is the country's Director-General of health.

"A new case is something that we hoped we wouldn't get, but it is also something we expected and we have planned for.

That is why we have geared up, and continue to gear up, our contact tracing at a local level and at a national capacity and capability, as well as having our excellent testing capability, so we can respond rapidly." Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had warned that new cases may come up as New Zealanders return home, and some others were allowed in under special conditions.

The two new cases were women aged in their 30s and 40s who visited a dying parent in Wellington.

They are both now self isolating.

It now takes the total number of cases recorded in the country to 1,506.

Deaths from the disease remain at 22.



Related news from verified sources

Asia Today: New Zealand succeeds in eradicating coronavirus

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNewsReutersBelfast Telegraph


New Zealand to change border rules after ‘Avatar’ row

New Zealand to change border rules after ‘Avatar’ row WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand will ease its coronavirus border controls, the government said...
WorldNews - Published

New Zealand says coronavirus 'eliminated', to lift most curbs

New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the novel coronavirus and will lift all containment...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBelfast TelegraphNYTimes.comTIME




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Two Women Who Traveled to New Zealand From the U.K. Are the First New Cases of COVID-19 in NZ in 3 Weeks [Video]

Two Women Who Traveled to New Zealand From the U.K. Are the First New Cases of COVID-19 in NZ in 3 Weeks

Three weeks after New Zealand eradicated the coronavirus, two new cases have been reported in the country.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published
New Zealand records two new cases of coronavirus [Video]

New Zealand records two new cases of coronavirus

New Zealand is no longer free from the coronavirus after health officials said they had found two new cases, which they said were imported from recent travel from the United Kingdom. The Ministry of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
'Today's the real game' - New Zealanders get out to support rugby return [Video]

'Today's the real game' - New Zealanders get out to support rugby return

Over 40,000 fans arrive at Auckland's Eden Park to watch the Auckland Blues get a winning start in Super Rugby Aotearoa as they beat the Wellington Hurricanes 30-20.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:03Published