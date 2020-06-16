Rochester Area Restore open for business

The store is only allowing 20 customers in at a time to allow for social

Before you even walk through the doors here at rochester area restore, they're taking the new safety precautions seriously.

A sign in front reads, "masks and hand sanitzer are required."

They have signs placed throughout the entire store reminding customers to keep their distance.

The manager here, amanda kintzi, tells me they're only allowing up to 20 customers inside at once to also help.

The rochester area restore is a thrift store, owned and operated by two rivers habitat for humanity.

So if you donate items here or make purchases... that's helping out them out as well.

You can find a bunch of furniture and home items at the restore and kintzi tells me since they've reopened, customers keep coming in "that has been like the overwhelming amount of support we've been getting is people coming in and saying, 'oh, i need to get this, i need to get this for a project i'm working on.'

So it's been amazing.

And then on the other side of it, obviously we're making money for habitat for humanity."

Covid the restore is only open for shopping from wednesday through saturday.

And if you want to donate items... you can do