Two Women Who Traveled to New Zealand From the U.K. Are the First New Cases of COVID-19 in NZ in 3 Weeks
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Two Women Who Traveled to New Zealand From the U.K. Are the First New Cases of COVID-19 in NZ in 3 Weeks

Two Women Who Traveled to New Zealand From the U.K. Are the First New Cases of COVID-19 in NZ in 3 Weeks

Three weeks after New Zealand eradicated the coronavirus, two new cases have been reported in the country.

New Zealand's first Covid cases in 24 days came from UK

The two women had been given special exemption to attend a parent's funeral in New Zealand.
BBC News - Published



