Royal Ascot starts behind closed doors
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Royal Ascot gets under way behind closed doors.

More than 300,000 guests, dressed in their finery, usually gather for the five-day sporting and social highlight in Berkshire which begins on Tuesday.

