Tropical Storm Nuri causes havoc in northern Vietnam

Tropical Storm Nuri has caused flash floods to bring havoc to rural areas of northern Vietnam.

In footage captured on June 14, a swollen river with a fast current can be seen as well as residents using heavy machinery to cross the water.

Local reports said that the floods caused many houses and a bridge to be swept away in the heavy flow of water.

Now many communities are isolated from one another causing severe disruption.

No casualties have been reported.