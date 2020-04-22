Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Heavy rains cause unreal flash floods in Ajaccio, Corsica
Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Heavy rains cause unreal flash floods in Ajaccio, Corsica

Heavy rains cause unreal flash floods in Ajaccio, Corsica

Submerged cars are abandoned in a flooded area after heavy rains occur in Ajaccio on the French island of Corsica.

Check it out!

Full credit to: @Princely2008 on Twitter

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Vehicles and pedestrians struggle to navigate through flash floods in Vietnam [Video]

Vehicles and pedestrians struggle to navigate through flash floods in Vietnam

Vehicles and pedestrians struggled to navigate through flash floods in H Giang, northern Vietnam after heavy rains passed through the area. Footage filmed on June 9 shows rapid floodwater pouring..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:40Published
Flash flooding batters parts of Indonesia causing severe structural damage [Video]

Flash flooding batters parts of Indonesia causing severe structural damage

Heavy rains caused flash floods slamming residential areas in Cibinong, Indonesia causing widespread structural damage. The filmer told Newsflare: "Many houses are in knee-deep water and some cars..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
At least 7 killed, 85 injured in northern Yemen flash floods [Video]

At least 7 killed, 85 injured in northern Yemen flash floods

UN agency says five women and two children killed after 'heavy rains and flooding across northern governorates'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published