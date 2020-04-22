Heavy rains cause unreal flash floods in Ajaccio, Corsica
Submerged cars are abandoned in a flooded area after heavy rains occur in Ajaccio on the French island of Corsica.
Check it out!
Full credit to: @Princely2008 on Twitter
Vehicles and pedestrians struggle to navigate through flash floods in VietnamVehicles and pedestrians struggled to navigate through flash floods in H Giang, northern Vietnam after heavy rains passed through the area.
Footage filmed on June 9 shows rapid floodwater pouring..
Flash flooding batters parts of Indonesia causing severe structural damageHeavy rains caused flash floods slamming residential areas in Cibinong, Indonesia causing widespread structural damage.
The filmer told Newsflare: "Many houses are in knee-deep water and some cars..
At least 7 killed, 85 injured in northern Yemen flash floodsUN agency says five women and two children killed after 'heavy rains and flooding across northern governorates'.