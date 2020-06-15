|
Two Women Who Traveled to New Zealand From the U.K. Are the First New Cases of COVID-19 in NZ in 3 Weeks
Two Women Who Traveled to New Zealand From the U.K. Are the First New Cases of COVID-19 in NZ in 3 Weeks
Three weeks after New Zealand eradicated the coronavirus, two new cases have been reported in the country.
The women were allowed to leave quarantine early after arriving in the country from London.
"We will almost certainly see cases here again," the country's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern,...
Women who flew from London to see a dying parent had tested positive and had been placed in...
