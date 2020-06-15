Global  

Two Women Who Traveled to New Zealand From the U.K. Are the First New Cases of COVID-19 in NZ in 3 Weeks
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Three weeks after New Zealand eradicated the coronavirus, two new cases have been reported in the country.

