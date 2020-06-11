Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kids back in school
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Kids back in school
planning committee working on it
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Deaths.

Getting kids back in the classroom... efforts are now underway to help school districts, reopen safely this fall.

Fs img txt bullets:no creating guidelines for schools education continuation task force - kentucky educat ... today lieutenant governor jacqueline coleman..

Gave an update on what the state department of education's task force, is doing to create guidlines, for schools, as the pandemic continues.

Accordinig to colemen.... the task force..

Is currently considering..

How schools could implement the use of wearing masks, practicising social distancing, hand sanitizing and surface sanitizing, temperature checks, and contact tracing.

35:36 - 35:50.

"so these are not new items, but what is new, is we have to now contemplate how does this look in a school system, 35:44 how does this look where there are hundreds andmaybe even a thousands of students in a building at one time.35:50.

The education continuation task force..

Was created in march.

It includes..

School superintendents, principals, school board members and the kentucky high school athletic association.



Related news from verified sources

School districts statewide must have reopening plans to state by July 15

Eight kids to a school bus, aÂ combination of remote and in-school learning, andÂ indoor recess....
Newsday - Published

Doctors share list of kids who can go back to school and stop shielding

Doctors share list of kids who can go back to school and stop shielding Not all schools are being forced to re-open to kids before the summer break, the government confirmed...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Miami Dolphins To Host Virtual Football, Cheerleading Summer Camps For The Kids

Now that school is out for summer, the Miami Dolphins are helping to keep kids active by taking their...
cbs4.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kaegebein principal retires [Video]

Kaegebein principal retires

Students at Kaegebein through the principal a parade for her retirement.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:20Published
Southlake Mom Says Special Needs Kids Are Being Left Behind By School District [Video]

Southlake Mom Says Special Needs Kids Are Being Left Behind By School District

Online lessons at Carroll ISD didn't include much-needed services for Special Education students, says one mom.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:31Published
Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Speaks About Remote Learning As District Ends School Year [Video]

Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Speaks About Remote Learning As District Ends School Year

Today is the last day of school for kids in Pittsburgh Public Schools, the largest district in our region with 23,000 children. KDKA’s Kristine Sorensen asked Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet about..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:55Published