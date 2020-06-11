Kids back in school

Deaths.

Getting kids back in the classroom... efforts are now underway to help school districts, reopen safely this fall.

Fs img txt bullets:no creating guidelines for schools education continuation task force - kentucky educat ... today lieutenant governor jacqueline coleman..

Gave an update on what the state department of education's task force, is doing to create guidlines, for schools, as the pandemic continues.

Accordinig to colemen.... the task force..

Is currently considering..

How schools could implement the use of wearing masks, practicising social distancing, hand sanitizing and surface sanitizing, temperature checks, and contact tracing.

35:36 - 35:50.

"so these are not new items, but what is new, is we have to now contemplate how does this look in a school system, 35:44 how does this look where there are hundreds andmaybe even a thousands of students in a building at one time.35:50.

The education continuation task force..

Was created in march.

It includes..

School superintendents, principals, school board members and the kentucky high school athletic association.