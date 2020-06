Four kids get locked in car in UP, two die of suffocation

Four children accidentally locked themselves in a car and two of them died due to suffocation in UP’s Moradabad.

Two other children have been hospitalized.

The incident took place in Veerpur area under Mundha Pandey police station.

The police said the kids were locked inside the car for a couple of hours and are suspected to have choked due to the lack of oxygen.

