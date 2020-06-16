Majority of American parents plan on enforcing a digital detox after self-isolation Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published 2 hours ago Majority of American parents plan on enforcing a digital detox after self-isolation Three-quarters of American families are in need of a digital detox after self-isolation, according to new research. The survey asked 2,000 American parents of children aged 2-18 about their sheltering in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it's had on their family. Parents surveyed said they expect to ask their children to get off a digital device an average of seven times a day, so it's no wonder 68% said they plan to limit their family's screen time this summer. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Circle, the survey found that 45% of parents surveyed plan to limit their household's screen time for a few hours each day, whereas another 28% of respondents said they even plan on holding a digital detox for a full day a few times a week. Forty-eight percent of respondents shared they even have a technology curfew in their homes - at 8:05 p.m., on average. Planning out a digital detox for the family can get tricky though, as three in 10 parents surveyed said they often have disagreements with their partners about how to limit their family's screen time. This is in addition to the 18% of respondents who admit to always having disagreements. Seventy-six percent of those surveyed said their screen time and technology limits are with good intentions so they can spend more time with their family this summer. And in terms of planning their family's summer activities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, eight in 10 parents surveyed said they've had difficulty planning fun, but safe activities - with 45% strongly agreeing. But to keep things fun and safe for their family, over half of respondents said they plan to create more indoor summer activities for their children this year. Four in 10 parents surveyed said they plan on dusting off their family's board games to keep the kids busy and safe. Another 37% of parents surveyed said they plan on keeping their kids occupied inside by making arts and crafts, reading books and building blanket and pillow forts. Parents aren't just planning to keep their family inside the entire summer though, 39% of respondents said they plan on safely enjoying the outdoors by camping in the backyard. Another 29% of parents surveyed said they plan on chasing their kids around with water guns and a quarter plan on having water balloon fights. "In many ways, this summer will look a lot more like the summers that parents and grandparents experienced in their youth, with long, unscheduled days completely free of structured activities," said Katie Mills, VP of Product at Circle and mom of two boys. "While this may be a big adjustment for many, the key to success is finding a balance between time spent online and off. Creating a routine that incorporates nostalgic indoor and outdoor activities like water balloon fights, scavenger hunts and baking as well as specified time online is the key to success this summer." Three-quarters of respondents also said they plan on bringing back the nostalgic aspects of their childhood summers. Eight in 10 parents surveyed also said it's important to create summer memories and traditions from their childhood for their kids today. "This summer, families could reexamine the simple joys of summer that are sometimes overlooked — backyard sprinklers, road trips, outdoor movies and family BBQs," added Mills. "The truth is, the time we spend together — no matter where it is — is priceless. By taking control of that time and ensuring we limit distractions from digital devices, families can create memories that will last a lifetime." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Three-quarters of American families are in need of a digital detox after self-isolation, according to new research. The survey asked 2,000 American parents of children aged 2-18 about their sheltering in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it's had on their family. Parents surveyed said they expect to ask their children to get off a digital device an average of seven times a day, so it's no wonder 68% said they plan to limit their family's screen time this summer. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Circle, the survey found that 45% of parents surveyed plan to limit their household's screen time for a few hours each day, whereas another 28% of respondents said they even plan on holding a digital detox for a full day a few times a week. Forty-eight percent of respondents shared they even have a technology curfew in their homes - at 8:05 p.m., on average. Planning out a digital detox for the family can get tricky though, as three in 10 parents surveyed said they often have disagreements with their partners about how to limit their family's screen time. This is in addition to the 18% of respondents who admit to always having disagreements. Seventy-six percent of those surveyed said their screen time and technology limits are with good intentions so they can spend more time with their family this summer. And in terms of planning their family's summer activities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, eight in 10 parents surveyed said they've had difficulty planning fun, but safe activities - with 45% strongly agreeing. But to keep things fun and safe for their family, over half of respondents said they plan to create more indoor summer activities for their children this year. Four in 10 parents surveyed said they plan on dusting off their family's board games to keep the kids busy and safe. Another 37% of parents surveyed said they plan on keeping their kids occupied inside by making arts and crafts, reading books and building blanket and pillow forts. Parents aren't just planning to keep their family inside the entire summer though, 39% of respondents said they plan on safely enjoying the outdoors by camping in the backyard. Another 29% of parents surveyed said they plan on chasing their kids around with water guns and a quarter plan on having water balloon fights. "In many ways, this summer will look a lot more like the summers that parents and grandparents experienced in their youth, with long, unscheduled days completely free of structured activities," said Katie Mills, VP of Product at Circle and mom of two boys. "While this may be a big adjustment for many, the key to success is finding a balance between time spent online and off. Creating a routine that incorporates nostalgic indoor and outdoor activities like water balloon fights, scavenger hunts and baking as well as specified time online is the key to success this summer." Three-quarters of respondents also said they plan on bringing back the nostalgic aspects of their childhood summers. Eight in 10 parents surveyed also said it's important to create summer memories and traditions from their childhood for their kids today. "This summer, families could reexamine the simple joys of summer that are sometimes overlooked — backyard sprinklers, road trips, outdoor movies and family BBQs," added Mills. "The truth is, the time we spend together — no matter where it is — is priceless. By taking control of that time and ensuring we limit distractions from digital devices, families can create memories that will last a lifetime."



Related news from verified sources A record 78% of investors think the stock market is overvalued, Bank of America says ** · *A record net 78% of investors said that the stock market is overvalued, according to Bank...

Business Insider - Published 3 hours ago Also reported by • The Cointelegraph





GlobeX Data signs exclusive distribution agreement with Spain's Micronet to sell cybersecurity solutions to its 385 million customers GlobeX Data Ltd (CSE:SWIS) (OTCQB:SWIS) has signed a new distribution agreement with the largest...

Proactive Investors - Published 2 hours ago



Editors at U.S. government's Voice of America resign as Trump appointee arrives The top two directors at Voice of America resigned on Monday, just as President Donald Trump's...

Reuters India - Published 12 hours ago Also reported by • NPR









Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources This Day in History: First Roller Coaster in America Opens



This Day in History: First Roller Coaster in America Opens June 16, 1884 The "switchback railway" opened at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. For the price of a nickel, patrons could.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02 Published 1 hour ago Former eBay executives accused of terrorizing couple



Several former eBay executives have been accused of terrorizing a Massachusetts couple. The details are all included in your GMA first look. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:02 Published 2 hours ago Gigantic green caterpillar is allowed to crawl on man's arm



This gigantic green caterpillar was found wandering over a stump at a cottage in Parry Sound, Ontario. It was as big as a small sausage and the mandibles looked strong enough to cut through a small.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:15 Published 2 hours ago