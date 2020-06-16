Daughter Of Country Legend Hank Williams Jr. Dies In Car Accident At Age 27

Global  

The daughter of country music legend Hank Williams Jr. has died in a car crash.

Katherine Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe while towing a boat Saturday night in Tennessee.

The SUV, she was driving crossed the median of the highway and began a "rollover sequence".

Her husband, 29-year-old Tyler Dunning was in the passenger seat of the SUV.

27-year-old Williams-Dunning was killed while her husband was flown to the hospital.

The couple married in October 2015 and had two children, 5-year-old son Beau and 2-year-old daughter Audrey.

