22% Of The World's Population At Increased Risk For Complications From COVID-19

Up to 22% of the world population suffers from a condition that places them at high risk of complications from COVID-19.

According to UPI, an analysis found that 1.7 billion people have underlying health conditions placing them at risk for illness.

Fewer than 5% of those under age 20 have an ailment or pre-existing condition that makes them vulnerable to the virus.

More than 66% of those 70 years old and older battle a condition placing them at risk.