Trump Criticizes FDA Over Hydroxychloroquine Decision

The U.S. FDA has revoked the emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

According to Reuters, following the revocation, the FDA quickly came under fire from President Donald Trump.

Trump said that U.S. agencies have failed to grasp the benefit of the medication in fighting the coronavirus.

Based on evidence, the FDA said it was no longer believes that hydroxychloroquine is effective in treating COVID-19.