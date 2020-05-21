Russell Brand's ‘Neighbours’ cameo teased on Instagram

Hollywood seeks health consultants to keep sets safe Along with hair stylists, camera operators and the hundreds of others who make magic happen for TV and film, Hollywood is counting on a new supporting member for future productions: COVID-19 consultants. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Russell Brand's Neighbours script 'went out the window' for guest spot Comedian Russell Brand's "script went out the window" for his 'Neighbours' cameo as he launched into "his own brilliant monologue".