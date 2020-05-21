Russell Brand's ‘Neighbours’ cameo teased on Instagram

Along with hair stylists, camera operators and the hundreds of others who make magic happen for TV and film, Hollywood is counting on a new supporting member for future productions: COVID-19 consultants. Jillian Kitchener has more.
Four Kids And It film clip - Plot synopsis: Based on the best-selling children's book, this engrossing family fantasy-adventure stars Michael Caine, Russell Brand, Matthew Goode and Paula Patton. On a..
Four Kids And It movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Based on the best-selling children's book, this engrossing family fantasy-adventure stars Michael Caine, Russell Brand, Matthew Goode and Paula Patton...